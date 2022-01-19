Man caught with meth, cocaine and fully automatic handgun after foot chase through LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested on LSU's campus with a stolen, modified handgun and illegal drugs after fleeing police.

The LSU Police Department said the arrest stemmed from a traffic stop on Dalrymple Drive around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. An officer reported seeing a car driving slowly and turned on lights to pull the vehicle over.

Police said the front seat passenger—Frederion Pratt—jumped out and ran once the car stopped, leaving behind a Glock 22 that police suspect was modified to be fully automatic. The gun was later determined to be stolen.

Officers caught up with Pratt outside Patrick F Taylor Hall and put him in handcuffs. Officers also found a bag containing methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as a scale.

He was booked for resisting an officer, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful handling of a machine gun, and multiple drug charges.