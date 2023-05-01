79°
Man caught by deputy moments after robbing Baton Rouge bank

2 hours 19 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, May 01 2023 May 1, 2023 May 01, 2023 3:48 PM May 01, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested shortly after robbing a bank Monday morning when his escape route crossed paths with a deputy. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, 58-year-old Willie Landry went into the Exxon Federal Credit Union on Scenic Highway around 10:45 a.m. 

Landry allegedly passed a teller a note saying he had a gun and demanded money. The teller gave Landry cash and he ran out of the bank and down the block to Winnebago Street, where a deputy was working security for a different facility. 

The deputy chased Landry down and arrested him. The sheriff's office says Landry gave a full confession. 

Landry was booked for first-degree robbery. 

