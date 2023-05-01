79°
Latest Weather Blog
Man caught by deputy moments after robbing Baton Rouge bank
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested shortly after robbing a bank Monday morning when his escape route crossed paths with a deputy.
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, 58-year-old Willie Landry went into the Exxon Federal Credit Union on Scenic Highway around 10:45 a.m.
Landry allegedly passed a teller a note saying he had a gun and demanded money. The teller gave Landry cash and he ran out of the bank and down the block to Winnebago Street, where a deputy was working security for a different facility.
The deputy chased Landry down and arrested him. The sheriff's office says Landry gave a full confession.
Trending News
Landry was booked for first-degree robbery.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Property owners on hook to fix damaged power equipment caused by garbage...
-
Officers respond to shooting near BRPD station on Highland Road
-
Video shows administrator slamming student at Tara High
-
Vigil held for two Livingston Parish brothers who drowned Saturday
-
New scooters raising concerns around LSU's campus
Sports Video
-
Lamar baseball upends Southeastern 7-1
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game