Man caught by deputy moments after robbing Baton Rouge bank

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested shortly after robbing a bank Monday morning when his escape route crossed paths with a deputy.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, 58-year-old Willie Landry went into the Exxon Federal Credit Union on Scenic Highway around 10:45 a.m.

Landry allegedly passed a teller a note saying he had a gun and demanded money. The teller gave Landry cash and he ran out of the bank and down the block to Winnebago Street, where a deputy was working security for a different facility.

The deputy chased Landry down and arrested him. The sheriff's office says Landry gave a full confession.

Landry was booked for first-degree robbery.