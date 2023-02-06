Man booked for kidnapping, robbery after LSU med student was shot in Nashville attack; 2nd suspect still wanted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A suspect was arrested and at least one other is still on the run after an LSU medical student was jumped in a Nashville neighborhood a week ago.

Nashville Police announced Sunday that 19-year-old Michael Green was booked into the Davidson County Jail on charges of "attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping."

Investigators believe Green and another attacker jumped the 26-year-old victim, who has not been publicly identified, on Jan. 30 while she was walking through her neighborhood.

Video released by police showed two people chasing the woman down just moments before the attack. Officers said the would-be kidnappers initially drove past the woman and "randomly" decided to go after her.

The pair of attackers reportedly gave up after the victim fought back and started screaming, and they shot at her as they ran back to their car. The woman was struck by the gunfire and was later brought to a hospital where she is recovering.

Her family released a statement last week saying she had been planning to finish her education at LSU Health New Orleans in the coming months.

Authorities in the area are still looking for at least one other person in the attack, and the Nashville community has amassed a $50,000 reward for information leading to arrests.