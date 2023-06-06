Man beaten to death in Baton Rouge was father of officer killed in 2016 ambush

BATON ROUGE - The father of a Baton Rouge police officer who was gunned down in a 2016 ambush has died after he was beaten outside a convenience store this past week.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 63-year-old Hosea Jackson was beaten June 1 outside the Triple S convenience store on North Foster Drive. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries on Sunday, June 4.

Sources told WBRZ the beating stemmed from an argument that got out of hand.

State Rep. Denise Marcelle told WBRZ that Jackson was father to officer Montrell Jackson, who was killed in the 2016 ambush on Airline Highway. Jackson was among four officers who were fatally shot in the attack, which came in wake of protests over the shooting death of Alton Sterling just weeks earlier.

"It's a tough situation. What makes it even worse is [Hosea] was beaten at the store where Alton Sterling was killed," Marcelle said. "The whole thing came rushing back to my mind when he was killed."

The motive and suspect in Hosea Jackson's killing are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities at (225) 344-7867.