Man arrested with hoard of stolen checks amid rash of mail thefts across capital area
SLIDELL - A Baton Rouge man was arrested with a massive stash of stolen checks Friday afternoon amid an outbreak of mail thefts across the capital area.
The Slidell Police Department said Rashawn Robinson-Mills, 21, was stopped after officers saw him pulling a gun from his waistband while getting into a stolen car with a swapped license plate.
During the traffic stop, police discovered a hoard of over 50 checks reportedly stolen from a U.S. Postal Service mailbox in Baton Rouge.
Robinson-Mills was arrested and booked into the Slidell City Jail, and he was later transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail. He faces a myriad of charges, including the following:
- illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000
- illegal carrying of weapons
- illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of drugs
- possession of Schedule II drugs
- possession of Schedule I drugs
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- switched license plate
- unlawful production, manufacturing, distribution of fraudulent documents for identification purposes
He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from Pascagoula, Mississippi, for fraud charges, according to police.
Amid a rash of mail thefts involving the U.S. Postal Service, federal authorities are expected to file additional charges against Robinson-Mills.
