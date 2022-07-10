77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested with hoard of stolen checks amid rash of mail thefts across capital area

12 hours 19 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, July 10 2022 Jul 10, 2022 July 10, 2022 11:01 AM July 10, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

SLIDELL - A Baton Rouge man was arrested with a massive stash of stolen checks Friday afternoon amid an outbreak of mail thefts across the capital area.

The Slidell Police Department said Rashawn Robinson-Mills, 21, was stopped after officers saw him pulling a gun from his waistband while getting into a stolen car with a swapped license plate.

During the traffic stop, police discovered a hoard of over 50 checks reportedly stolen from a U.S. Postal Service mailbox in Baton Rouge.

Robinson-Mills was arrested and booked into the Slidell City Jail, and he was later transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail. He faces a myriad of charges, including the following:

  • illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000
  • illegal carrying of weapons
  • illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of drugs
  • possession of Schedule II drugs
  • possession of Schedule I drugs
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • switched license plate
  • unlawful production, manufacturing, distribution of fraudulent documents for identification purposes

He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from Pascagoula, Mississippi, for fraud charges, according to police.

Trending News

Amid a rash of mail thefts involving the U.S. Postal Service, federal authorities are expected to file additional charges against Robinson-Mills.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days