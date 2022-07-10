Man arrested with hoard of stolen checks amid rash of mail thefts across capital area

95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
By: Emily Davison

SLIDELL - A Baton Rouge man was arrested with a massive stash of stolen checks Friday afternoon amid an outbreak of mail thefts across the capital area.

The Slidell Police Department said Rashawn Robinson-Mills, 21, was stopped after officers saw him pulling a gun from his waistband while getting into a stolen car with a swapped license plate.

During the traffic stop, police discovered a hoard of over 50 checks reportedly stolen from a U.S. Postal Service mailbox in Baton Rouge.

Robinson-Mills was arrested and booked into the Slidell City Jail, and he was later transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail. He faces a myriad of charges, including the following:

  • illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000
  • illegal carrying of weapons
  • illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of drugs
  • possession of Schedule II drugs
  • possession of Schedule I drugs
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • switched license plate
  • unlawful production, manufacturing, distribution of fraudulent documents for identification purposes

He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from Pascagoula, Mississippi, for fraud charges, according to police.

Amid a rash of mail thefts involving the U.S. Postal Service, federal authorities are expected to file additional charges against Robinson-Mills.

