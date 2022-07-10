Man arrested with hoard of stolen checks amid rash of mail thefts across capital area

SLIDELL - A Baton Rouge man was arrested with a massive stash of stolen checks Friday afternoon amid an outbreak of mail thefts across the capital area.

The Slidell Police Department said Rashawn Robinson-Mills, 21, was stopped after officers saw him pulling a gun from his waistband while getting into a stolen car with a swapped license plate.

During the traffic stop, police discovered a hoard of over 50 checks reportedly stolen from a U.S. Postal Service mailbox in Baton Rouge.

Robinson-Mills was arrested and booked into the Slidell City Jail, and he was later transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail. He faces a myriad of charges, including the following:

illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000

illegal carrying of weapons

illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of drugs

possession of Schedule II drugs

possession of Schedule I drugs

possession of drug paraphernalia

switched license plate

unlawful production, manufacturing, distribution of fraudulent documents for identification purposes

He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from Pascagoula, Mississippi, for fraud charges, according to police.

Amid a rash of mail thefts involving the U.S. Postal Service, federal authorities are expected to file additional charges against Robinson-Mills.