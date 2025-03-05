Man arrested on Southern campus for driving with parking boots attached

BATON ROUGE - Southern University Police arrested a man outside of the campus student union after he caused a disturbance and then resisted arrest for trying to drive his car with parking boots attached.

18-year-old La’Quincy Stewart was taken into custody and booked on charges of two counts of criminal damage to property, four counts of public intimidation, disturbing the peace and resisting an officer.

SUPD said an officer encountered Stewart at around 12:40 Thursday afternoon. He was cursing loudly outside of the student union about his vehicle being booted for a traffic or parking violation. The officer told him he needed to go to the Southern University Traffic Department to have the boots removed, but Stewart continued to cause a scene until police placed him in handcuffs.

Police said that after Williams was handcuffed, he continued to pull away from the officer and then sat on the ground, refusing to get up.

Multiple officers were able to get him into a police cruiser, and he taken to the campus police department where he later admitted to driving his car with the university’s parking boots attached, causing damage to the devices.