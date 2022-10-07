Man arrested in string of vehicle burglaries on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department arrested a man Thursday believed to be responsible for several similar burglaries in one parking lot on campus.

Officers arrested Jessie Nash, 18, on Thursday as he was the "prime suspect" in several burglary cases that happened in the X Lot on campus. According to LSU Police Department, in all of the previous burglaries, the driver and passenger side windows were smashed.

LSUPD noted in arrest documents that the X Lot was the only area where windows were "constantly" broken out during vehicle burglaries and that Nash was reported to use the same route after running away from the scenes.

When examining Nash's criminal history, LSUPD also found Nash had been involved in other burglaries around the Baton Rouge area separate from campus.

Nash was arrested for simple burglary and theft from a motor vehicle.