Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested in string of vehicle burglaries on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department arrested a man Thursday believed to be responsible for several similar burglaries in one parking lot on campus.
Officers arrested Jessie Nash, 18, on Thursday as he was the "prime suspect" in several burglary cases that happened in the X Lot on campus. According to LSU Police Department, in all of the previous burglaries, the driver and passenger side windows were smashed.
LSUPD noted in arrest documents that the X Lot was the only area where windows were "constantly" broken out during vehicle burglaries and that Nash was reported to use the same route after running away from the scenes.
When examining Nash's criminal history, LSUPD also found Nash had been involved in other burglaries around the Baton Rouge area separate from campus.
Trending News
Nash was arrested for simple burglary and theft from a motor vehicle.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
At prosecutors' request, judge pulls bond for accused drug dealer implicated in...
-
Despite contentious meeting Thursday night, EBR school board won't endorse investigation into...
-
Movie crew set to film for 'The Mascot' with Mike the Tiger...
-
Amid push for new stormwater fee, some frustrated EBR homeowners say it's...
-
Mayor proposing new fee to fund drainage plan; find out how much...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League