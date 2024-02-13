Man arrested in rape, allegedly took pictures of victim while she was unconscious

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday, almost two months after he allegedly brought an intoxicated woman to his home and had sex with her when she was too drunk to consent.

According to an arrest warrant, a woman told officers that she woke up naked in Jose Olivas' bed around 3 a.m. on Dec. 15 after a night of drinking. She said she didn't know how she got there or what exactly happened while she was there.

The victim told law enforcement she went out with her husband to a Christmas event at Beauvoir Park, which is across the road from Duvic's bar. After having drinks at the event, the two walked to the bar and continued to drink. Arrest paperwork said this is the last lucid memory that the victim had.

The warrant said officers looked at security footage and saw the victim drinking outside with her husband, walking into the building, going to the bathroom and then stumbling up to the bar where Olivas was. Officers said the two talked and kissed a few times before Olivas escorted her out of the building.

When the victim woke up at 3 a.m., she got dressed and left in a ride share. By 6:45 a.m., she was taken to a hospital where a rape kit was preformed. She told officers that she had memory flashes of having sex, but had no memory of consenting.

Officers spoke to Olivas several days later. He told them he "didn't drink that much," and that he remembered meeting the victim, taking her home and having sex with her. He showed officers five photos he took during the sexual encounter. Arrest documents say that "in the photos, the victim does not appear to be conscious as he was kissing her."

Olivas was booked with third-degree rape.