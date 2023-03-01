Man arrested in deadly apartment shooting was out on bond for weapons charge

BATON ROUGE - A felon accused of killing a person at an apartment complex Sunday night was out on bond for another crime at the time and had a court appearance scheduled the next day.

Police announced Monday that Tevin Gooden, 28, is behind bars for his alleged role in the deadly shooting of Shelton Watson, a Gretna resident. The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. at the Colonial Terrace Condominiums on Wooddale Boulevard, near the Florida Boulevard intersection.

Officers found Watson shot inside an apartment. Police said he died at the scene.

According to the department, the shooting may have stemmed from an argument.

Gooden was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, obstruction of justice, and of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police confirmed late Monday morning that—at the time of the shooting—Gooden was free on a $15,000 bond after he was arrested in October for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday for a motion hearing in that case.