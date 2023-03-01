Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested in deadly apartment shooting was out on bond for weapons charge
BATON ROUGE - A felon accused of killing a person at an apartment complex Sunday night was out on bond for another crime at the time and had a court appearance scheduled the next day.
Police announced Monday that Tevin Gooden, 28, is behind bars for his alleged role in the deadly shooting of Shelton Watson, a Gretna resident. The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. at the Colonial Terrace Condominiums on Wooddale Boulevard, near the Florida Boulevard intersection.
Officers found Watson shot inside an apartment. Police said he died at the scene.
According to the department, the shooting may have stemmed from an argument.
Gooden was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, obstruction of justice, and of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Trending News
Police confirmed late Monday morning that—at the time of the shooting—Gooden was free on a $15,000 bond after he was arrested in October for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday for a motion hearing in that case.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police looking for missing 42-year-old man last seen Thursday night in downtown...
-
Southeastern students, faculty dealing with no internet for days
-
Deputies seized more than 90,000 deadly doses of fentanyl in East Baton...
-
Ascension Parish holds public meeting about location of new animal shelter
-
Officials investigating reported shooting at apartment complex off Government Street
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs