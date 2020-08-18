79°
Man arrested in connection to arson on Cable Ave.

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire Department Investigators arrested a man in connection to what is believed to be an arson case on the 2400 block of Cable Avenue on Saturday.

26-year-old Jacob Campbell is being charged with simple arson.

Fire officials say the fire caused approximately $40,000 in damages.

