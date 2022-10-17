69°
Man arrested for stalking, violating protective order; flying drone over victim's home
MORGAN CITY - A man who has been previously arrested for violating a protective order was arrested again Saturday for flying a drone over the victim's home and recording video.
According to the Morgan City Police Department, the victim noticed a drone flying over their home and called the police. The victim has an active protective order against 53-year-old Patrick Arabie.
Officers executed a search warrant at Arabie's home and found video recorded on his phone of the drone flying over the victim's home Oct. 13.
Arabie was arrested for stalking, violating a protective order and video voyeurism.
Officers said Arabie has been arrested four times since March for violating the protective order.
