55°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for setting fire to home on Southmoor Drive
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for an alleged arson at a home along Southmoor Drive on Saturday.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 30-year-old Christian King set the door of a home on fire. Firefighters were able to put out the flames before the fire caused significant damage.
Trending News
King was arrested Sunday and booked for simple arson, violation of protective orders and simple criminal damage to property.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Seimone Augustus statue unveiled on LSU campus
-
Officers looking for man who stole more than $1K in cigarettes from...
-
WATCH: Coach Kim Mulkey helps LSU vet school release rehabilitated bald eagle
-
Surprise! Road project included removal, replacement of dozens of mailboxes in Hammond...
-
Pub known for live music slammed with noise complaints; owner now facing...