55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for setting fire to home on Southmoor Drive

4 hours 14 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, January 15 2023 Jan 15, 2023 January 15, 2023 6:24 PM January 15, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for an alleged arson at a home along Southmoor Drive on Saturday. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 30-year-old Christian King set the door of  a home on fire. Firefighters were able to put out the flames before the fire caused significant damage. 

Trending News

King was arrested Sunday and booked for simple arson, violation of protective orders and simple criminal damage to property. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days