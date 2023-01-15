Man arrested for setting fire to home on Southmoor Drive

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for an alleged arson at a home along Southmoor Drive on Saturday.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 30-year-old Christian King set the door of a home on fire. Firefighters were able to put out the flames before the fire caused significant damage.

King was arrested Sunday and booked for simple arson, violation of protective orders and simple criminal damage to property.