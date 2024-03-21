56°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for murder after December shooting on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man for murder due to his involvement in a December shooting on Convention Street.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Travell Winfrey, 27, was arrested in Huntersville, North Carolina by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on January 18, 2024. He was extradited to Baton Rouge and he was booked for second-degree murder.
Trending News
The shooting resulted in the death of Derrick Broadway on December 20, 2023. At the time, police said he got into an argument with another man, resulting in his shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested after body found in trunk of burned-out car in St....
-
Mother charged in death of 3-year-old arrested for theft charges while on...
-
One injured in shooting on North 38th Street and Adams Avenue
-
'A very depressing building:' EBR Juvenile Detention Center, Parish Prison could finally...
-
Questions remain over owner of land for proposed Livingston Parish subdivision
Sports Video
-
LSU men's hoops readies for NIT starter
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...