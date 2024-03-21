Man arrested for murder after December shooting on Convention Street

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man for murder due to his involvement in a December shooting on Convention Street.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Travell Winfrey, 27, was arrested in Huntersville, North Carolina by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on January 18, 2024. He was extradited to Baton Rouge and he was booked for second-degree murder.

The shooting resulted in the death of Derrick Broadway on December 20, 2023. At the time, police said he got into an argument with another man, resulting in his shooting.