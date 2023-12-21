53°
BRPD investigating shooting that left one dead Wednesday evening

Thursday, December 21 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 44-year-old man dead Wednesday evening. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened on Convention Street shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Derrick Broadway, 44, was shot after being in an argument with another man. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. 

The BRPD did not release a motive or suspect as of Thursday morning. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.

