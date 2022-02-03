Man arrested for making over $1200 of counterfeit money

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man was arrested Thursday for manufacturing thousands of dollars of counterfeit money.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Trenton Underwood was originally wanted for parole violations.

When deputies arrived at his Denham Springs residence to make the arrest, they reportedly found "items commonly used in the manufacturing of counterfeit currency."

Officials seized multiple scanners, ink, paper, 60 uncut sheets of printed counterfeit money, and over $1,200 of processed counterfeit bills.

Underwood was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center and is facing charges of monetary instrument abuse, resisting an officer, possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.