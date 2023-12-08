Man arrested for his involvement in 2022 shooting off Tennessee Street

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police arrested one person for his involvement in a deadly drive-by shooting that took place in July 2022.

Police arrested Jordan Anderson, 18, for his involvement in the shooting for Leslie Riley, 66, in the 2200 block of Tennessee Street back in July 2022.

Anderson was booked into East Baton Rouge Prison for first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and illegal use of a weapon.