Man arrested for hate crime after threatening to kill Black people, blow up courthouse

SHREVEPORT - A man was arrested Monday after deputies found messages about his plan to blow up the Shreveport courthouse and kill Black people.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Patrick Duffy was first reported to the department and was taken into custody later that night.

Duffy was booked for one count of communicating false information of a planned arson and one count of a hate crime. His bond was set at $100,000.