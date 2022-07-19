90°
Man arrested for hate crime after threatening to kill Black people, blow up courthouse

2 hours 6 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, July 19 2022 Jul 19, 2022 July 19, 2022 4:58 PM July 19, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SHREVEPORT - A man was arrested Monday after deputies found messages about his plan to blow up the Shreveport courthouse and kill Black people.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Patrick Duffy was first reported to the department and was taken into custody later that night.

Duffy was booked for one count of communicating false information of a planned arson and one count of a hate crime. His bond was set at $100,000.

