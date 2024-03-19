Man arrested for DWI collapses in Assumption jail cell, later dies at hospital

NAPOLEONVILLE - An inmate at the Assumption Parish Jail collapsed and later died after being at the facility for less than 24 hours.

According to Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon, Edward Murphy, Jr. of Labadieville collapsed in his cell at approximately 6:25 a.m. on Sunday, February 04, 2018.

Correctional employees were nearby and noticed Mr. Murphy in distress. Correctional officers then began CPR and called for Acadian Ambulance, who arrived at the facility a short time later.

Murphy was transported to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center where he died at approximately 8:11 a.m.

Murphy was booked into the facility at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2018, by Louisiana State Police on charges of DWI, driving under suspension and expired motor vehicle inspection tag.

Murphy was being held in a temporary holding area and was housed alone, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A full review is underway, as is protocol, but preliminary indication is that Murphy died as a result of an illness, according to the Sheriff's Office. Murphy had a documented history of cardiovascular disease.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. Check back for updates.