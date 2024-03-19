Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for DWI collapses in Assumption jail cell, later dies at hospital
NAPOLEONVILLE - An inmate at the Assumption Parish Jail collapsed and later died after being at the facility for less than 24 hours.
According to Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon, Edward Murphy, Jr. of Labadieville collapsed in his cell at approximately 6:25 a.m. on Sunday, February 04, 2018.
Correctional employees were nearby and noticed Mr. Murphy in distress. Correctional officers then began CPR and called for Acadian Ambulance, who arrived at the facility a short time later.
Murphy was transported to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center where he died at approximately 8:11 a.m.
Murphy was booked into the facility at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2018, by Louisiana State Police on charges of DWI, driving under suspension and expired motor vehicle inspection tag.
Murphy was being held in a temporary holding area and was housed alone, according to the Sheriff's Office.
A full review is underway, as is protocol, but preliminary indication is that Murphy died as a result of an illness, according to the Sheriff's Office. Murphy had a documented history of cardiovascular disease.
Trending News
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'A very depressing building:' EBR Juvenile Detention Center, Parish Prison could finally...
-
Questions remain over owner of land for proposed Livingston Parish subdivision
-
BRFD: St. Luke's Episcopal fire not caused by arson, still determining cause
-
Multiple attempts to pay late daughter's bill go unaddressed by furniture company,...
-
Man killed in shooting along South 18th Street
Sports Video
-
LSU men's hoops readies for NIT starter
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...