Man arrested for drunk driving and crashing into State Police car

4 years 2 months 6 days ago Thursday, April 21 2016 Apr 21, 2016 April 21, 2016 2:32 PM April 21, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
Image: Facebook

MORGAN CITY - A man was arrested after driving drunk and crashing into a Louisiana State Police car.

On Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m., 45-year-old Duane McClendon of Morgan City was traveling eastbound on I-10 near Breaux Bridge when he ran off of the right side of the road and struck a marked Louisiana State Police Chevy Tahoe.

A State Trooper was inside the SUV at the time of the crash. McClendon was arrested for DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle and vehicular negligent injuring.

He was booked at the St. Martin Parish Jail.

