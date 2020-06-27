Man arrested for drunk driving and crashing into State Police car

Image: Facebook

MORGAN CITY - A man was arrested after driving drunk and crashing into a Louisiana State Police car.



On Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m., 45-year-old Duane McClendon of Morgan City was traveling eastbound on I-10 near Breaux Bridge when he ran off of the right side of the road and struck a marked Louisiana State Police Chevy Tahoe.



A State Trooper was inside the SUV at the time of the crash. McClendon was arrested for DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle and vehicular negligent injuring.



He was booked at the St. Martin Parish Jail.