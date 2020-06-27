85°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for drunk driving and crashing into State Police car
MORGAN CITY - A man was arrested after driving drunk and crashing into a Louisiana State Police car.
On Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m., 45-year-old Duane McClendon of Morgan City was traveling eastbound on I-10 near Breaux Bridge when he ran off of the right side of the road and struck a marked Louisiana State Police Chevy Tahoe.
A State Trooper was inside the SUV at the time of the crash. McClendon was arrested for DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle and vehicular negligent injuring.
He was booked at the St. Martin Parish Jail.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Movie theaters reopening amid pandemic with heightened safety measures, requirements
-
LSU will start fall with on-campus classes, move courses online after Thanksgiving
-
New Pointe Coupee sheriff Rene Thibodeaux sworn in Friday
-
Bar owners buckle down on health, safety as COVID cases rise
-
Baton Rouge has no plans to enforce mask requirement, mayor says