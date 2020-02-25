Man arrested for double-shooting during Mardi Gras celebrations in Mobile

Anthony Orr Photo: Al.com

MOBILE, AL - Police say a fatal shooting in downtown Mobile, just before a Mardi Gras parade, left a man dead and a woman severely injured.

According to al.com, the shooting, which took place 30 minutes before the Infant Mystics parade, was the result of a domestic dispute.

Apparently, Anthony Orr and the injured female are recently divorced and as they were arguing Orr allegedly shot her and a male victim.

Orr’s divorce was finalized in September, according to court records.

In the divorce complaint, Orr’s ex-wife alleged Orr had been “verbally, emotionally and physically abusive” toward her and made several threats to kill her, a March 2019 court fling states. She had obtained a protection from abuse order against Orr a year before that filing, records show.

Orr was arrested on a domestic-violence-harassment charge on Feb. 18 of this year, according to court records, and was released on bond Feb. 21 -- three days before the shooting.

That arrest stemmed from a complaint his ex-wife filed in March 2019 stating that in October of 2018 Orr punched and kicked her in the face, according to court records.

Orr is due in court on March 3, 2020 in connection to that arrest, records state.