Man arrested for beating woman to death on Renoir Avenue last month, police say

30 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, July 08 2022 Jul 8, 2022 July 08, 2022 5:57 PM July 08, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Friday for beating a woman to death in her apartment on Renoir Avenue late last month.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Lawrence Gaines, 46, was taken into custody for his involvement in the murder of 49-year-old Kimberly Dean on June 24.

Officers initially responded to Dean's apartment in the 6700 block of Renoir Avenue the day of the murder after family members discovered her body inside. An autopsy determined blunt force trauma was the cause of her death.

Gaines was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

The police department said Friday their investigation remains ongoing.

