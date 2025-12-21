Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office investigating early morning fatal shooting

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrived on Longwood Drive around 3 a.m. to find 22-year-old Tyree Worthy suffering from gunshot wounds. Worthy was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

"Right now, we know there was an overnight gathering/party at one of the homes near the shooting incident," Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said. "Based on the information we have at this time, this shooting was not a random act. It appears to be an isolated incident."

Detectives with the sheriff's office are currently searching for a vehicle believed to be tied to the investigation. A male suspect allegedly fled in a 2019 Chevrolet Impala with a Louisiana license plate number 658CUG. The car is not believed to belong to the suspect, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241.