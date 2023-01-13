54°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Thursday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in November of 2022.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the 14-year-old told police that she had drank alcohol at a friend's house and become intoxicated. She and her friend were picked up by another friend and brought to the then-19-year-old Johnathan David's apartment.
David told the girls he was 17 and gave the victim more alcohol before bringing her into his room and allegedly raping her. The girl's two friends corroborated the statement, according to arrest documents.
Trending News
BRPD arrested David Thursday, January 12. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for one count of third-degree rape.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Person found dead outside pharmacy on Plank Road
-
Feds claim nursing home owner pocketed money intended for storm shelter prior...
-
West Feliciana students get hands-on training for CPR and AEDs
-
Lawmakers trying to find solutions to high speed chases after the death...
-
BR city officials look to mitigate congestion on surface streets during I-10...
Sports Video
-
Former LSU basketball star Quianna Chaney's on-court view of the Seimone Augustus...
-
LSU ramps up concern over gymnasts safety
-
Southern men and women sweep hoops contest over Bethune-Cookman
-
Black and Gold Report: Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: New Years Edition