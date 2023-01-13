Man arrested for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Thursday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in November of 2022.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the 14-year-old told police that she had drank alcohol at a friend's house and become intoxicated. She and her friend were picked up by another friend and brought to the then-19-year-old Johnathan David's apartment.

David told the girls he was 17 and gave the victim more alcohol before bringing her into his room and allegedly raping her. The girl's two friends corroborated the statement, according to arrest documents.

BRPD arrested David Thursday, January 12. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for one count of third-degree rape.