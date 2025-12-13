74°
Man arrested for allegedly extorting an LSU student using explicit photos

Saturday, December 13 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU's Police Department arrested a man on Dec. 5 for extorting an LSU student using explicit photos and videos.

According to arrest records, an LSU student filed a complaint with LSUPD on Nov. 23, saying that he met someone whom he believed to be female on social media.

After the two shared explicit photos, the student learned that the person he had shared photos with was actually a male, 23-year-old Jauan Wright.

The student claimed that Wright allegedly began threatening to release the explicit photos of the student to his family and friends unless the two had sex.

Out of fear of the photos being released, the student allegedly slept with Wright, after which Wright allegedly began emailing the student and his mother with random messages from a burner account. 

Wright also allegedly extorted the student, requesting $250 through Apple Pay.

The student told police that on Nov. 22, Wright allegedly messaged him and his mother a video of the student naked in Wright's shower. The student claimed that he was unaware that Wright had been recording him.

Wright was arrested on charges of extortion and nonconsensual disclosure of a private image. 

