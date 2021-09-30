Man arrested for allegedly breaking into cars on LSU campus

Aaron Ruffin

BATON ROUGE - A man who was arrested by LSU Police on charges of burglary told authorities he'd resorted to stealing because he was having a hard time financially, according to an arrest report.

Official documents identify 22-year-old Aaron Ruffin as the suspect who was picked up by LSU Police on Wednesday in relation to two vehicle burglaries on campus.

Police say Ruffin was seen in live surveillance video walking through the WCA West / Aster Street parking lot and Residential College parking lot with a flashlight that he was using to look into unoccupied, parked vehicles.

The report goes on to say when LSU Police attempted to approach Ruffin, he fled on foot.

After a short chase, campus police say they apprehended Ruffin and escorted him to the Public Safety Building where he was questioned.

While speaking with police, Ruffin allegedly admitted to burglarizing vehicles over the last two days in search of money. The police report says Ruffin said he was, "on hard time and without a job."

Authorities tied Ruffin to two cases involving burglarized vehicles from which money had been stolen.

Ruffin was arrested and charged with two counts of simple burglary.