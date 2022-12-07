69°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for alleged bank robbery on Corporate Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man for an alleged bank robbery that happened Monday on Corporate Boulevard.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said it arrested Floyd Hose Jr., 37, for reportedly stealing an undisclosed amount of money from Cottonport Bank on Corporate Boulevard Monday afternoon.
Trending News
Hose was arrested Tuesday and booked on first-degree robbery.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Convicted murderer set free amid confusion surrounding his sentencing, last seen in...
-
Inflation means more roadblocks for Pecue Lane expansion project
-
Concerns on Lake Maurepas grow after people were met with armed guard...
-
BR judge issues arrest warrant for death investigator who skipped high-profile murder...
-
Staffing shortages plague East Baton Rouge juvenile jail as arrests pile up