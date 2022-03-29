75°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested, allegedly sexually abused 2 girls since childhood
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after two 12-year-old girls told officers he had been sexually abusing them since childhood.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 43-year-old Juan Rivera was arrested Monday and booked on charges of first-degree rape.
Arrest documents said one of the girls told her mother that Rivera had sexually assaulted her and touched her without consent, starting when she was six years old.
The second victim told officers Rivera touched her inappropriately, raped her, and "tried to have her perform oral sex on him."
Trending News
She told officers the abuse started when she was four years old.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Partial lane closures on US 190 as DOTD inspects old Mississippi River...
-
Denham Springs city council makes changes to flooding code requiring higher elevation
-
10 sites remain for new Mississippi River bridge; top three options to...
-
Two stabbed to death in West Baton Rouge; suspect booked for home...
-
Tax millage renewal for WBR schools fails by one vote
Sports Video
-
Collin Dupre enjoying newfound love for baseball after knee injury
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate