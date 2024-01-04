38°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after woman killed in shooting on Main Street early Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - A woman killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to the 2700 block of Main Street near Atkinson Street around 2:45 a.m..
Officers said the woman, who was later identified as 37-year-old Cynthia Lamb, died from one or more gunshot wounds. Police arrested Darren Knox, 23, Wednesday for the shooting. He was booked for second-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and illegal use of a weapon.
Trending News
No further information on what led to the shooting was released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
The new posted speed limit on I-10 West is 45 mph, but...
-
Potential development on Burbank Drive gets pushback
-
Crews preparing to overlay Airline Highway in Prairieville; overnight work begins Sunday
-
New Year's Day violence underscores problems with juvenile justice
-
Fatal car crash takes life of Walker High School senior