38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested after woman killed in shooting on Main Street early Tuesday

13 hours 45 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, January 03 2024 Jan 3, 2024 January 03, 2024 12:53 PM January 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A woman killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to the 2700 block of Main Street near Atkinson Street around 2:45 a.m.. 

Officers said the woman, who was later identified as 37-year-old Cynthia Lamb, died from one or more gunshot wounds. Police arrested Darren Knox, 23, Wednesday for the shooting. He was booked for second-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and illegal use of a weapon. 

Trending News

No further information on what led to the shooting was released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days