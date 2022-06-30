Man arrested after stealing cattle hauler from Covington farm

81°
COVINGTON - A man was arrested by deputies Thursday after he allegedly stole a cattle hauler from a Covington farm. 

According to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Travis Wayne Cazaux stole the 18-wheeler with the attached cattle hauler from a farm in north Covington around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. 

When the farm owner noticed the truck and trailer were gone, he alerted deputies who found Cazaux off Pat O'Brien Road around 9 a.m. Deputies said Cazaux was trying to take off in the stolen vehicle when he was found. 

Cazaux was booked for one count of felony theft of a motor vehicle and one count of felony theft for the cattle trailer. 

