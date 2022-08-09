Man arrested after running from police, hitting two officers with his car

KILLONA - A man was arrested after he hit two police officers with his car during a chase through a neighborhood with a child in his car.

According to St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, officers tried to stop 24-year-old Davon Dallon before he sped off through the Belle Terre subdivision Monday afternoon.

Reports said officers attempted to deploy stop sticks, but Dallon intentionally ran his car into two officers and their patrol units. Dallon left the area and got on I-10, where he slammed into another car and hit a concrete guard rail.

Officers said Dallon jumped from the interstate into a marshy area. A search and rescue team found Dallon in the marsh.

While investigating the crash scene, officers found a 4-year-old boy laying in the back floorboards of Dallon's car. He was unharmed, but officers sad three people in the car Dallon hit and the two officers had to go to a hospital for treatment.

Dallon was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, cruelty to juveniles, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and child desertion. Dallon was also wanted on a fugitive warrant from Jefferson Parish and is being held under a $550,000 bond.