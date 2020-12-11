Man arrested after River Road chase ends in flames

BATON ROUGE - A police pursuit ended on River Road Wednesday morning as a fleeing vehicle caught fire and was forced to stop.

Baton Rouge Police arrested 26-year-old Jeffrey Simon, Jr. for aggravated assualt, criminal damage to property, illegal use of a weapon and possession of marijuana and a schedule II drug.

Baton Rouge Police said they responded to a shots fired call in the 4700 block of Earl Gros Avenue to find a suspect vehicle leaving the scene when officers arrived.

Officers said attempts to stop the fleeing vehicle were unsuccessful and a pursuit began.

At some point during the chase, the vehicle caught fire with the pursuit ending in the 10000 block of River Road.