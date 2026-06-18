Man arrested after private sale turns into attempted armed robbery

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man was arrested after he met a woman to buy a video game console and then demanded the item at gunpoint.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the victim met with 18-year-old Michael Mitchell on Monday to sell him an Xbox One video game console. When the two met outside the Chase Bank on Range Avenue to conduct the sale, Mitchell put a gun to her side and demanded that she hand over the console.

The victim screamed and resisted, alerting an officer inside the bank. Mitchell then fled the scene in his vehicle, eluding capture for the moment.

Surveillance video from the bank and Mitchell's social media account led DSPD and LSP to the suspect's location, and he was arrested at the Olive Garden on Siegen Lane.

He is charged with one count of attempted armed robbery and is being held in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

DSPD also wants to remind residents it has created a Safe Transaction Zone at police headquarters (447 Lamm St.), which is manned around the clock and monitored and recorded by surveillance video.