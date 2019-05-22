79°
Man arrested after package stolen from Baker home
BAKER - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a man allegedly stole a package from a home earlier this month.
The incident happened in Baker on May 10. The address where the theft occurred wasn't released.
Wednesday morning, authorities announced that Patrick Baggett had been arrested in connection to the theft. Neither a mughsot nor list of charges were immediately provided.
