Man arrested after package stolen from Baker home

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a man allegedly stole a package from a home earlier this month.

The incident happened in Baker on May 10. The address where the theft occurred wasn't released.

Wednesday morning, authorities announced that Patrick Baggett had been arrested in connection to the theft. Neither a mughsot nor list of charges were immediately provided. 

