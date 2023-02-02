Man arrested after deadly shooting at White Castle Community Center

UPDATE: The Iberville sheriff says 19-year-old Tyler Jackson has been arrested in the Saturday shooting.

Jackson was arrested Tuesday and booked on one count of second-degree murder.

*****

WHITE CASTLE - One man is dead following a fight that led to a shooting in Iberville Parish overnight.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place at the White Castle Community Center on Bowie Street around midnight.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Thailan Cutno of Gonzales.

There was a large birthday party, reportedly with over 300 people in attendance, at the community center, where two men got into a fight which turned into a shooting.

Security at the event was provided by the city of White Castle, according to the Sheriff's Office. White Castle Police are also leading the investigation, with the Sheriff's Office assisting.

Sheriff Brett Stassi is pleading for the public's help with the investigation. Anyone with pictures, video or information related to the shooting is urged to call the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-687-3553.