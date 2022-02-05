Man arrested after burglarizing Baton Rouge Police Department

39°
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after attempting to burglarize the Baton Rouge Police Department.  

A spokesperson for the department said 30-year-old Tuan Nguyen was arrested Saturday afternoon. 

Nguyen was charged with simple criminal damage of property, simple burglary and possession of schedule II drugs. 

This is a developing story. 

