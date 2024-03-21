Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after body found in trunk of burned-out car in St. Gabriel
ST. GABRIEL - Three weeks after the body of a Prairieville man was found in the trunk of a burned-out car in St. Gabriel, police have arrested a man they believe is responsible.
Carlos Burgos, 58, was arrested Wednesday in the Feb. 29 death of Jarrous Mitchell, 28.
Mitchell was found dead Feb. 29 in a car left at 4445 Point Clair Road, Crews from the St. Gabriel Police and the East Iberville Parish Fire departments found Mitchell's body in the trunk.
Burgos is accused of second-degree murder, arson, and obstruction of justice.
St. Gabriel Police, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office, Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office and members of the 18th Judicial District Attorney's office are continuing to investigate.
Authorities say more arrests are expected soon.
