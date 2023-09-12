Man arrested after allegedly raping LSU student in her dorm room

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Monday after he allegedly raped an LSU student in her dorm room.

The LSU Police Department said it arrested Vishal Bhardwaj, 26, on Monday. Bhardwaj and the student had been in her dorm room on Saturday night when they began talking about things related to sex, but she told him she did not want to have sex.

Arrest documents say Bhardwaj physically moved her and put her in a position to have sex with her. The woman reportedly told him to stop multiple times.

When the victim and police spoke with Bhardwaj on Monday, he told officers that he had done it because he thought the victim liked it.

Bhardwaj was arrested Monday on one count of third-degree rape.