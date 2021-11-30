Man arrested after allegedly assaulting next-door neighbors, possession of more than 11 ounces of crystal meth

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man was arrested at his home after allegedly assaulting multiple people with a firearm at a residence next door.

Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies were called to a home on Beechwood Road Friday. Witnesses told deputies that 30-year-old Phillip Mayers assaulted multiple people with a gun and then left.

Deputies went to Mayer's home, which is next door to where the assault occurred. They searched Mayer's residence and reportedly found a firearm, 26 grams of heroin, 324 grams of crystal methamphetamine, more than 30 clonazepam pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Mayers was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession with the intent to distribute schedule IV CDS, possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple battery, and disturbing the peace.

Deputies also arrested 23-year-old Destiny Weaver, who was inside Mayers’ home. She was charged with possession of heroin, possession of schedule IV CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia.