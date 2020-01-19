48°
Man arrested after 33 dogs found in horrid living conditions, 1 dead

1 hour 4 minutes 26 seconds ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 January 19, 2020 6:02 PM January 19, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH- Deputies arrested a man for dog cruelty after dozens of pups were found in foul living conditions. 

Ascension Parish Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to a home on Martin Road Sunday to assist the animal shelter. When they arrived on the scene they found 33 dogs living horrible conditons. One of them was found dead. 

The homeowner was identified to be 50-year-old Thomas West. West was arrested in booked for 33 counts of animal cruelty in Ascension Parish Jail.

Officials say all dogs have been taken to Cara’s House animal shelter for housing and treatment.

