Man and two children killed in overnight fire at Denham Springs mobile home park

DENHAM SPRINGS — A man and two children were found dead after an overnight blaze in a trailer park off Burgess Road in Denham Springs.

The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 4 said it was summoned to a fire at the Denham Springs Mobile Home Park shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday. While evacuating nearby homes, firefighters learned that people might still be inside a fully engulfed mobile home.

Inside the home, they found a man and two juveniles dead. Neighbors said the victims were a man and his children, age 10 and age 9.

The fire department said two homes and four vehicles burned. The agency is investigating the cause, as is the state fire marshal.

The fire district said the fire had burned for some time before neighbors noticed and called for aid. By the time firefighters arrived, the home was nearly fully involved.