Man and teen taken to hospital after overnight shooting near Blount Rd.

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to an overnight shooting on the 400 block of Elmer Avenue near Blount Rd. that sent a teen girl and a man to the hospital.

Authorities say the 19-year-old female along with a 25-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries at the time of the incident.

So far the investigation is on going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers.