Latest Weather Blog
Man allegedly tried to rob woman in Walmart parking lot, claimed it was a prank
PORT ALLEN - A man arrested for an alleged robbery attempt outside a local Walmart claims it was just a prank gone wrong.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Jonathan Ambeau, 23, of Baton Rouge was arrested for the crime Monday.
Surveillance cameras outside the Port Allen store reportedly caught the incident on video Dec. 3. The sheriff's office said the footage showed Ambeau approaching a woman sitting in her vehicle.
The victim told investigators that Ambeau demanded she hand over everything she had on her. When the woman told him she was ready to defend herself, Ambeau allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle.
When he was arrested Monday, Ambeau claimed that he was never armed and that the entire confrontation was simply a prank he recorded for social media.
Ambeau was booked on a charge of attempted first-degree robbery. The sheriff's office said he has a history of similar offenses.
