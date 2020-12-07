49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man allegedly tried to rob woman in Walmart parking lot, claimed it was a prank

3 hours 2 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, December 07 2020 Dec 7, 2020 December 07, 2020 4:39 PM December 07, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

PORT ALLEN - A man arrested for an alleged robbery attempt outside a local Walmart claims it was just a prank gone wrong.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Jonathan Ambeau, 23, of Baton Rouge was arrested for the crime Monday. 

Surveillance cameras outside the Port Allen store reportedly caught the incident on video Dec. 3. The sheriff's office said the footage showed Ambeau approaching a woman sitting in her vehicle.

The victim told investigators that Ambeau demanded she hand over everything she had on her. When the woman told him she was ready to defend herself, Ambeau allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle. 

When he was arrested Monday, Ambeau claimed that he was never armed and that the entire confrontation was simply a prank he recorded for social media. 

Ambeau was booked on a charge of attempted first-degree robbery. The sheriff's office said he has a history of similar offenses. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days