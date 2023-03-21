Latest Weather Blog
Man allegedly stole over $1,000 in tools from multiple Lowe's locations
HAMMOND - Police are searching for a man they say stole over $1,000 worth of supplies from Lowe's. Store employees say the same man has stolen from two other locations.
According to the Hammond Police Department, the theft happened on Feb. 9 at Lowe's in Hammond. Officers said the man was seen on security footage filling a plastic tote with various tools and other items totaled at $1,045.98.
When officers responded to the initial theft, store employees said the same man has been reported to steal items from other Lowe's stores in Baton Rouge and Gonzales. It was not specified how much merchandise he stole from the other locations.
Trending News
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department at (985) 277-5740 or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at (1-800) 554-5245.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$5M plan to provide affordable rent to people with housing insecurity; awaiting...
-
Sources: State Police blocks ex-leader's son from getting coveted new job following...
-
Police: Drug dealer dumped Nathan Millard's body after he reportedly died from...
-
Teenager accused of killing 11-year-old boy, holding family hostage will stay in...
-
New charges filed in Nathan Millard investigation
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball looking to fight Michigan's height with speed
-
LSU Baseball opens SEC play - WBRZ Sports Takeover
-
Stadium Golf Tour comes to Baton Rouge
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield