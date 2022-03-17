Man allegedly shot woman, threatened to kill her children as they fled his home

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies responded to the same home twice in one night after a man living there allegedly shot a woman and threatened to do further harm to her and her children.

Deputies were initially called to a home on W Wendover Drive sometime Wednesday evening after the victim reported a domestic dispute. There deputies learned that Curtis Jarvis, 58, had gotten into an argument with his live-in girlfriend.

Arrest records said the pair agreed to cease arguing, but the confrontation continued once law enforcement left the home. When the victim tried to call for help again, a struggle ensued and Jarvis allegedly fired five shots at the woman while her children were in the room.

The victim was struck in the hand and fled the home with her two small children. The victim alleged that Jarvis shouted after her as she left, threatening to kill her "and those damn kids."

Jarvis initially refused to come out of his home when deputies showed up for the second time, but he was eventually taken into custody without further incident.

Arrest documents said he previously pleaded guilty to domestic abuse battery by strangulation in 2019.

Jarvis was booked on charges of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of a weapon.