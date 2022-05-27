Man allegedly shot ex-girlfriend's boyfriend to death in Gardere area Sunday night

BATON ROUGE - A woman's ex-boyfriend allegedly shot her current boyfriend to death Sunday night, then held the woman and her sister at gunpoint for nearly an hour.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Robert Brown Jr. from Slidell went into 22-year-old Darrell Simmons' home on Old Hermitage Parkway and shot him multiple times around 7:35 p.m.

Arrest documents say Simmons and his girlfriend were leaving his home when Brown killed Simmons and then held his girlfriend hostage.

The woman's sister, who was upstairs sleeping, heard the gunshots and came downstairs to find Simmons dead and her sister on the floor.

The women said Brown paced around for around 45 minutes, pointing the gun at both of them and shooting Simmons more.

Brown eventually grabbed a bag of weed and ran from the home. The women called first responders and told detectives Brown was the ex-boyfriend of the victim's girlfriend.

While responding to the area, firefighters spotted a man changing clothes in the woods near the home. Deputies collected the clothes for evidence and found a Social Security card with Brown's name and two guns.

Brown was arrested in Marrero by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of false imprisonment by an offender armed with dangerous weapon and one count of aggravated burglary.