Man allegedly shot at ex-girlfriend's new partner, said he would do it again

35-year-old Lionel Henry Stone

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man for allegedly firing a gun at his ex-girlfriend's new partner and striking other homes in the crossfire.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to Jefferson Place Circle Monday night to investigate the shooting.

One victim told detectives he was sitting at his dining room table when he heard gunshots and discovered that his apartment was being shot at. The man had no idea who was shooting at his home, but officials later discovered the target was actually living inside of the unit above his.

Neighbors and witnesses told detectives that Lionel Henry Stone, 35, had an ongoing feud with his ex-girlfriend's new partner, who lives in the apartment that Stone was likely aiming for.

Investigators later learned from witnesses that Stone drove up to the apartment complex, called his intended victim to come outside and shot at him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Arrest documents said the victim called Stone while deputies were present and asked why he shot at him, to which stone replied, "You walked outside with your head down. I spared you when I shot at you. I'll spin at you again."

Neighbors say they saw a white Chevrolet Impala drive away "erratically" right after shots were fired. Authorities were able to match the description of the getaway car to Stone's vehicle.

Stone was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for aggravated criminal damage to property and attempted second-degree murder. His bond is set at half-a-million dollars.