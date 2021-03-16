Man allegedly killed 4, including child, after argument over stimulus check

Photo: ABC News

INDIANAPOLIS - A man is accused of gunning down four people, including a 7-year-old, after arguing with his girlfriend because he wanted some of her stimulus payment.

Police arrested Malik Halfacre on Tuesday after the victims were found dead in an Indianapolis home over the weekend.

ABC News reports the victims killed were ages 7, 23, 35, and 44. Halfacre's girlfriend was also shot and is hospitalized in stable condition as of Tuesday. The woman told police Halfacre also took their 6-month-old daughter when he fled.

The suspect's sister told police that Halfacre admitted to the killings and fled with the help of a friend. He was later found hiding in the attic of another home. The baby was found safe at his sister's home.

After he was taken into custody, Halfacre told police that he and his girlfriend "were arguing because he wanted some of her stimulus check." Arrest records said Halfacre admitted he took the money, his girlfriend’s purse and her car after the shooting.

Halfacre was booked on charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery.