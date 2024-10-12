Man accused of stealing $4,000 from non-profit; previously accused of taking $40,000 from Council on Aging

BATON ROUGE - A man previously accused of stealing over $40,000 from the Council on Aging was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing over $4,000 from a local non-profit, according to an affidavit.

Timothy Moore, 31, allegedly linked a company credit card to a Cash App registered under his name during his time at Louisiana Clean Fuels. Fraudulent charges totaling $4,314.52 were discovered beginning in August 2023, and the Cash App account was linked to Moore's company email address, police records show.

Moore was booked with theft, access device fraud from $1,000 to $5,000, illegal transmission of monetary funds, and bank fraud Monday.

Prior arrest warrants also show Moore allegedly stole over $42,000 while employed with the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging from July 2021 to January 2022. He was accused of buying Vanilla Gift Cards totaling more than $41,000 using the business credit card. He was arrested for theft and access device fraud.